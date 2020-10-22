Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday

resulting in accumulating snowfall for the southeast mountains

starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday

evening. Storm total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected across

the Caribou and Bear River Ranges with less than an inch of

accumulation anticipated in the lower mountain-valleys.

Individuals having recreation or hunting plans in the southeast

mountains this weekend should be prepared for winter-like

conditions.