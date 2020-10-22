Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday
resulting in accumulating snowfall for the southeast mountains
starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday
evening. Storm total snowfall of 2 to 4 inches is expected across
the Caribou and Bear River Ranges with less than an inch of
accumulation anticipated in the lower mountain-valleys.
Individuals having recreation or hunting plans in the southeast
mountains this weekend should be prepared for winter-like
conditions.
Comments