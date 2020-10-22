Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday

resulting in accumulating snowfall for the central mountains

starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday

evening. Storm total snowfall of 2 to 5 inches is expected across

the Sawtooth, White Cloud, and Salmon River Ranges with up to an

inch of accumulation in the Stanley Basin. Individuals having

recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains this weekend

should be prepared for winter-like conditions.