Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday
resulting in accumulating snowfall for the central mountains
starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday
evening. Storm total snowfall of 2 to 5 inches is expected across
the Sawtooth, White Cloud, and Salmon River Ranges with up to an
inch of accumulation in the Stanley Basin. Individuals having
recreation or hunting plans in the central mountains this weekend
should be prepared for winter-like conditions.
