Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday

resulting in accumulating snowfall for the northeast mountains

starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday

evening. Storm total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected across

the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains with upwards of 1 to 3

inches possible within the Teton Valley. Individuals having

recreation or hunting plans in the northeast mountains this

weekend should be prepared for winter-like conditions.