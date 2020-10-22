Special Weather Statement issued October 22 at 1:47PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm will shift southeast through Montana Saturday
resulting in accumulating snowfall for the northeast mountains
starting late Friday night and continuing through Saturday
evening. Storm total snowfall of 4 to 8 inches is expected across
the Centennial and Big Hole Mountains with upwards of 1 to 3
inches possible within the Teton Valley. Individuals having
recreation or hunting plans in the northeast mountains this
weekend should be prepared for winter-like conditions.
