This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations up to an inch. 2 to 4

inches near Pinedale and Bondurant. 3 to 6 inches in the Salt

and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHERE…Sublette and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Saturday morning into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold temperatures Saturday night

through Tuesday morning.