Lake Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 2:29AM MDT until October 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected during the day then becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph by

late afternoon and continuing into the evening hours.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds may create rough chop and hazardous

boating conditions across area lakes.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn or swamp small water craft.