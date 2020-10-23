Special Weather Statement issued October 23 at 5:27AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches near Pinedale to

Bondurant. Snowfall of 1 inch or less from Big Piney to

Kemmerer. In the Salt and Wyoming Ranges, snow totals of 4 to 8

inches are expected.

* WHERE…Sublette and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold temperatures Late Saturday

night through Monday morning. Area roads will be slick to snow

covered at times. Be prepared for winter weather conditions.