Special Weather Statement issued October 23 at 5:27AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches near Pinedale to
Bondurant. Snowfall of 1 inch or less from Big Piney to
Kemmerer. In the Salt and Wyoming Ranges, snow totals of 4 to 8
inches are expected.
* WHERE…Sublette and Lincoln counties.
* WHEN…Saturday morning through Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold temperatures Late Saturday
night through Monday morning. Area roads will be slick to snow
covered at times. Be prepared for winter weather conditions.
Comments