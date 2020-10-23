Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 5:27 am

Special Weather Statement issued October 23 at 5:27AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. Snowfall of 2 to 5 inches near Pinedale to
Bondurant. Snowfall of 1 inch or less from Big Piney to
Kemmerer. In the Salt and Wyoming Ranges, snow totals of 4 to 8
inches are expected.

* WHERE…Sublette and Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Bitter cold temperatures Late Saturday
night through Monday morning. Area roads will be slick to snow
covered at times. Be prepared for winter weather conditions.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content