Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 1:36PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

create difficult driving conditions. Strong winds may create

rough chop and hazardous boating conditions across area lakes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds may create rough chop and

hazardous boating conditions across area lakes throughout the

day.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.