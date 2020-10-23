Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 1:36PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create difficult driving conditions. Strong winds may create
rough chop and hazardous boating conditions across area lakes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds may create rough chop and
hazardous boating conditions across area lakes throughout the
day.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
