Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 2:29AM MDT until October 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portion of the Eastern Magic Valley and South-central
Highlands.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust may create reduced visibility and locally difficult
driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments