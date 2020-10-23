Wind Advisory issued October 23 at 2:29AM MDT until October 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portion of the Eastern Magic Valley and South-central

Highlands.

* WHEN…From 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust may create reduced visibility and locally difficult

driving conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.