Winter Storm Warning issued October 23 at 3:46PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold
Temperatures…
.Weather system will bring snow to northwest and west Wyoming
starting late this evening, continuing through the day Saturday,
decreasing Saturday night. The snowfall will spread to areas east
of the Divide by Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday
morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late
Saturday night and Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected late tonight and
Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with
locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons. Winds gusting
25 to 35 mph at the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur
Saturday night. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for
winter conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
