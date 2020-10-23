Winter Storm Warning issued October 23 at 3:46PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold

Temperatures…

.Weather system will bring snow to northwest and west Wyoming

starting late this evening, continuing through the day Saturday,

decreasing Saturday night. The snowfall will spread to areas east

of the Divide by Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday

morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

Saturday night and Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected late tonight and

Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with

locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons. Winds gusting

25 to 35 mph at the mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur

Saturday night. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for

winter conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

