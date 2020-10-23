Winter Storm Warning issued October 23 at 4:23AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold

Temperatures…

.Weather system will bring snow to northwest Wyoming starting

late this evening, continuing through the day Saturday, decreasing

Saturday night. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by

Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected late tonight and

Saturday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with

locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons. Winds gusting 25

to 35 mph at the mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur

Saturday night. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for

winter conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.