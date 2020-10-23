Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 11:31PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold
Temperatures…
.Weather system will bring snow to northwest and west Wyoming
starting tonight, continuing through the day Saturday, decreasing
Saturday night. The snowfall will spread to areas east of the
Divide by Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning.
Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late Saturday night
and Sunday morning.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow in exposed areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero
Saturday night in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts
should be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.