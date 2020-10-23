Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 11:31PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold

Temperatures…

.Weather system will bring snow to northwest and west Wyoming

starting tonight, continuing through the day Saturday, decreasing

Saturday night. The snowfall will spread to areas east of the

Divide by Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday morning.

Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late Saturday night

and Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,

locally higher amounts in the north part of the valley near

Moran Junction.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible

north of Jackson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single

digits to around zero Saturday night. Outdoor enthusiasts

should be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.