Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 1:32PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches possible in the lower mountain-valleys and upwards of 5

to 10 inches in the mountains above 6300 feet MSL.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains south through the Caribou

Mountains or from Island Park south through Georgetown.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on accumulating snow across mountain passes

which will result in slippery road conditions and potential

travel delays.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.