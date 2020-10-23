Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 2:34AM MDT until October 24 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

possible in the lower mountain-valleys and upwards of 5 to 10

inches in the mountains above 6300 feet MSL.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains south through the Caribou Mountains

or from Island Park south through Georgetown.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on accumulating snow across mountain passes which

will result in slippery road conditions and potential travel

delays.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.