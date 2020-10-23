Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 3:13PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow to impact Northwest Wyoming followed by Bitter Cold

Temperatures…

.Weather system will bring snow to northwest and west Wyoming

starting late this evening, continuing through the day Saturday,

decreasing Saturday night. The snowfall will spread to areas east

of the Divide by Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday

morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

Saturday night and Sunday morning.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to midnight MDT Saturday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow in exposed areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero

Saturday night in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts

should be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.