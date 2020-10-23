Winter Weather Advisory issued October 23 at 4:04AM MDT until October 24 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

in valley locations, with 5 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet,

including Williams Creek Summit and Bannock Pass.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.