Blowing Dust Advisory issued October 24 at 9:04AM MDT until October 24 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in

blowing dust.

* WHERE…Along Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temporary closure of Interstate 15 possible

until winds shift to the north late this afternoon.

Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust.

Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.