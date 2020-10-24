Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 12:23PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong cold front will push through late this afternoon and this
evening. Temperatures will quickly drop below freezing. A band of
snow will accompany the front with accumulations of a dusting to
an inch possible. Roads may quickly freeze over tonight. If you
encounter wet-looking roads this evening, there is a good chance
the roads may in fact be icy. Please slow down if traveling this
afternoon and tonight.
