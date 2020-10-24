Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 1:27PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A strong cold front will cross the area this evening. Snowfall

and wind will accompany the front. One to three inches of snow is

expected through Sunday morning. Expect northwest winds of 25 to

35 mph along with some gusts of 45 mph. The wind, combined with

temperatures in the mid to upper teens, will produce wind chills

of 10 to 15 below zero by early sunday morning.

Behind the front temperatures will plummet to record level cold.

Lows Sunday morning will be subzero to single digits and only

increasing into the teens. Monday will see colder lows with

widespread subzero temperatures everywhere then climbing into the

upper teens and 20s throughout the day. Exercise caution when

going outside as frostbite can occur in minutes.