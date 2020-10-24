Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 4:32AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
A strong cold front will move through northern and central Wyoming
today and through the south and southwest tonight. Behind the
front, temperatures will plummet to record cold levels. The very
cold air will persist over the area through Monday night.
Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the single digits with
some below zero readings in the mountains. Highs Sunday will only
be the teens with single digits in the mountains.
Monday morning will see colder lows with widespread subzero
temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the 20s with teens
in the mountains.
Exercise caution when going outside as frostbite can occur in
minutes, especially on exposed skin.
