Special Weather Statement issued October 24 at 4:32AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

A strong cold front will move through northern and central Wyoming

today and through the south and southwest tonight. Behind the

front, temperatures will plummet to record cold levels. The very

cold air will persist over the area through Monday night.

Low temperatures Sunday morning will be in the single digits with

some below zero readings in the mountains. Highs Sunday will only

be the teens with single digits in the mountains.

Monday morning will see colder lows with widespread subzero

temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the 20s with teens

in the mountains.

Exercise caution when going outside as frostbite can occur in

minutes, especially on exposed skin.