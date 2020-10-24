Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 1:51PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Shoshone, Richfield, American Falls,

Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malta, Inkom, McCammon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

create difficult driving conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.