Wind Advisory issued October 24 at 1:51PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Pocatello, Shoshone, Richfield, American Falls,
Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malta, Inkom, McCammon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and
create difficult driving conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.