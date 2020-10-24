Winter Storm Warning issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area

tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts

will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise

Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected through tonight. Total

snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally higher

amounts in the Tetons. Three to five inches of snow has

already fallen across the area. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at

the mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur

tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter

conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.