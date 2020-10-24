Winter Storm Warning issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area
tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts
will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise
Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late
tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow expected through tonight. Total
snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches, with locally higher
amounts in the Tetons. Three to five inches of snow has
already fallen across the area. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at
the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur
tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter
conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.