Winter Storm Warning issued October 24 at 11:58AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and
tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in
place by late tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow is expected today into this
evening. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with
locally higher amounts in the Tetons. Winds gusting 25 to 35
mph at the mountain peaks.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and
Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur
tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter
conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.