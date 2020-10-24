Winter Storm Warning issued October 24 at 6:30AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and

tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in

place by late tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to Heavy snow is expected today into this

evening. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches with locally

higher amounts in the Tetons. Winds gusting 25 to 35 mph at the

mountain peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass will be snow covered with low visibility at

times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values below zero will occur

tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter

conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.