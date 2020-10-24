Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area

tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts

will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise

Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow tonight. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, locally higher amounts in the

north part of the valley near Moran Junction. One inch of snow

has fallen so far in the town of Jackson.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible

north of Jackson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single

digits to around zero tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be

prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.