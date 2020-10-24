Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area

tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts

will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise

Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Around 3 inches of snow have already fallen across the

area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow in exposed areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero

late tonight in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts should

be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.