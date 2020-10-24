Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area
tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts
will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise
Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late
tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Around 3 inches of snow have already fallen across the
area. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow in exposed areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero
late tonight in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts should
be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
