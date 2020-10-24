Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:36PM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area
tonight, gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts
will be tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise
Sunday morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late
tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, Locally higher amounts on the hilltops.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will
be snow covered and slick.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single
digits to around zero late tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should
be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.