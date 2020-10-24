Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:58AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and
tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in
place by late tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Snowfall of
4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations of Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. This includes Chief
Joseph Highway and some of the roads in Yellowstone Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero
tonight in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts should be
prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.