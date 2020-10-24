Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:58AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and
tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in
place by late tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, locally higher amounts in the north part of the valley
near Moran Junction.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will
be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible
north of Jackson.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the colder air continues to filter into
the area this afternoon, the snowfall accumulation will
increase. Wind chill values will be in the single digits to
around zero tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for
winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.