Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 11:58AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and

tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in

place by late tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, locally higher amounts in the north part of the valley

near Moran Junction.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible

north of Jackson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the colder air continues to filter into

the area this afternoon, the snowfall accumulation will

increase. Wind chill values will be in the single digits to

around zero tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for

winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.