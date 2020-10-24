Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 1:58PM MDT until October 24 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches possible.
* WHERE…Island Park, Driggs, Ashton, Driggs, Tetonia, Wayan,
Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…until 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on accumulating snow which will result in
slippery road conditions and potential travel delays. Flash
freezing of wet roads is also possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.