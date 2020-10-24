Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 2:34PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area this afternoon
and tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be
in place by late tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches, Locally higher amounts on the hilltops. Snow may mix
with rain at times today in parts of the valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will
be snow covered and slick.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the colder air continues to filter
into the area this afternoon, the snowfall accumulation will
increase. Wind chill values will be in the single digits to
around zero late tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be
prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.