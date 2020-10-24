Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 2:34PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area this afternoon

and tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be

in place by late tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, Locally higher amounts on the hilltops. Snow may mix

with rain at times today in parts of the valley.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…As the colder air continues to filter

into the area this afternoon, the snowfall accumulation will

increase. Wind chill values will be in the single digits to

around zero late tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be

prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.