Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 2:34PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area this afternoon

and tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be

in place by late tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, locally higher amounts in the north part of the valley

near Moran Junction. One inch of snow has fallen so far in the

town of Jackson.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible

north of Jackson.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single

digits to around zero tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be

prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

