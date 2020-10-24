Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 6:30AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and

tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in

place by late tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow in exposed areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero

late tonight in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts should

be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.