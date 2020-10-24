Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 6:30AM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A weather system will bring snow to most of the area today and
tonight, ending on Sunday. Bitter cold temperatures will be in
place by late tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches, locally higher amounts in the north part of the valley
near Alpine. Rain may mix with snow at times today in parts of
the valley.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will be
snow covered and slick.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single
digits to around zero late tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should
be prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
