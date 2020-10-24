Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 8:18PM MDT until October 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area tonight,

gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts will be

tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise Sunday

morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the mountains. Snowfall of

4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations of Yellowstone National

Park. An estimated 10 inches of snow has already fallen at

Beartooth Lake.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. This includes Chief

Joseph Highway and some of the roads in Yellowstone Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero

tonight in parts of the area. Outdoor enthusiasts should be

prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.