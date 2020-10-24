Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 8:18PM MDT until October 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…
.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area tonight,
gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts will be
tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise Sunday
morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late
tonight through Sunday night.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow tonight. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches, locally higher amounts in the north part of
the valley near Moran Junction. One inch of snow has fallen so
far in the town of Jackson.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will
be snow covered and slick. Some drifting snow will be possible
north of Jackson.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single
digits to around zero tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should be
prepared for winter conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.