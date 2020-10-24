Winter Weather Advisory issued October 24 at 8:18PM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm and Bitter Cold Temperatures…

.A strong weather system will continue to impact the area tonight,

gradually ending on Sunday. Heaviest snowfall amounts will be

tonight, with very light snow lingering after sunrise Sunday

morning. Bitter cold temperatures will be in place by late

tonight through Sunday night.

* WHAT…Periods of Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches, Locally higher amounts on the hilltops.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be in the single

digits to around zero late tonight. Outdoor enthusiasts should

be prepared for winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.