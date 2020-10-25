Lake Wind Advisory issued October 25 at 3:01AM MDT until October 25 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft,
especially close to the dam.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
