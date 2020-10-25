Special Weather Statement issued October 25 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT and WHEN…Very cold high temperatures for the rest of this

afternoon and tonight. Highs only in the teens for most

locations this afternoon. Some places reaching only around 10

above zero. Very cold temperatures tonight with lows between 5

and 15 degrees below zero. Colder valleys potentially reaching

20 below zero.

* WHERE…Western and Central Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when going outside as

frostbite can occur within minutes, especially on exposed skin.

Take appropriate measures to protect yourself from the bitter

cold.