Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 4:32 am

Special Weather Statement issued October 25 at 4:32AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT and WHEN…Very cold high temperatures Today with teens for
most locations. Some places reaching only around 10 above zero.
Very cold temperatures tonight with lows between 5 and 15
degrees below zero. Colder valleys potentially reaching 20 below
zero.

* WHERE…Western and Central Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when going outside as
frostbite can occur within minutes, especially on exposed skin.
Take appropriate measures to protect yourself from the bitter
cold.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content