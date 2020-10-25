Special Weather Statement issued October 25 at 7:28PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT and WHEN…Very cold temperatures tonight with lows between

5 and 15 degrees below zero. Colder valleys potentially reaching

20 below zero. Very cold high temperatures Monday. Highs only in

the teens and 20s for most locations Monday afternoon.

* WHERE…Western and Central Wyoming.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Exercise caution when going outside as

frostbite can occur within minutes, especially on exposed skin.

Take appropriate measures to protect yourself from the bitter

cold.