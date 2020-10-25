Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 5:54AM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm Winding down but Bitter Cold Temperatures

continue…

* WHAT…Light snow. New snowfall of less than one inch.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Some roads will

be snow covered and slick.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for

winter conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.