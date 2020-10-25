Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 5:54AM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…October Snowstorm Winding down but Bitter Cold Temperatures

continue…

* WHAT…Light snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and

drifting snow in exposed areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero

this morning. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter

conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.