Winter Weather Advisory issued October 25 at 5:54AM MDT until October 25 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
…October Snowstorm Winding down but Bitter Cold Temperatures
continue…
* WHAT…Light snow. New snowfall of 1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains West and Salt River and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult due to blowing and
drifting snow in exposed areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Wind chill values will be well below zero
this morning. Outdoor enthusiasts should be prepared for winter
conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.