Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 3:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow mixing with rain, then quickly becoming all snow.

Snowfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming mountains and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…Saturday night into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions. This

includes Teton and Togwotee passes. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.