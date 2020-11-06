Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 3:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow mixing with rain, then quickly becoming all snow.
Snowfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches.
* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…Saturday night into Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions. This
includes Teton and Togwotee passes. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
