Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 3:27PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow mixing with rain, then quickly becoming all snow.
Snowfall amounts of 4 to 9 inches.

* WHERE…Northwest Wyoming mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.

* WHEN…Saturday night into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions. This
includes Teton and Togwotee passes. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.

