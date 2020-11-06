Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 5:12AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain, changing to snow. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches,

locally higher amounts possible near Moran Junction.

* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys.

* WHEN…Saturday night and Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may be slick to slushy late Saturday

night and Sunday. Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for colder weather and snow.