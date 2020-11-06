Special Weather Statement issued November 6 at 5:12AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain, changing to snow. Snowfall of 1 to 2 inches,
locally higher amounts possible near Moran Junction.
* WHERE…Jackson and Star Valleys.
* WHEN…Saturday night and Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads may be slick to slushy late Saturday
night and Sunday. Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for colder weather and snow.
