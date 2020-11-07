Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 10:44PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain should transiting to all snow. Snow showers on

Sunday. Snowfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches, locally higher

amounts over the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Tonight into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions at times.

Salt River Pass will be impacted as well. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.