Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 12:54PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm has already started moving into Idaho and will be
spreading rain and during the evening hours. A second wave of
precipitation will happen late tonight into Sunday morning, but
this time it will be nearly all snow. Total snow fall in the
Snake River plain and eastern Magic Valley will range from half an
inch to near two inches by the time the storm moves out Sunday
evening. Wind will be strong enough to cause some moderate
drifting.
