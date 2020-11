Alerts

A winter storm will move into the eastern highlands bordering

Wyoming, at first bringing rain and high elevation snow, but by

mid-evening, this will change over to all snow. Snowfall will be

heaviest late tonight through Sunday morning, then taper off by

mid-afternoon Sunday. Expect half of an inch to 4 inches of snow,

with most of the accumulation more than 3 inches at elevations

above 7000 feet.