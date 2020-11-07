Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 12:54PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A winter storm will be moving through tonight and Sunday, at first

bringing low elevation rain and high elevation snow to the

southern highlands during the evening, but around midnight tonight

should become all snow at all elevations. By the time snow wraps

up Sunday evening, expect half of an inch of snow to 3 inches in

valley locations, and 3 to 5 inches above 7000 feet elevation.

Wind will be strong enough to cause moderate drifting, which will

hamper efforts to keep highways completely clear.