Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 12:54PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A winter storm will be moving through tonight and Sunday, at first
bringing low elevation rain and high elevation snow to the
southern highlands during the evening, but around midnight tonight
should become all snow at all elevations. By the time snow wraps
up Sunday evening, expect half of an inch of snow to 3 inches in
valley locations, and 3 to 5 inches above 7000 feet elevation.
Wind will be strong enough to cause moderate drifting, which will
hamper efforts to keep highways completely clear.
