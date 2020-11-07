Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:32 pm

Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 2:32PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Rain mixing with snow this evening, then becoming all
snow by midnight. Snow showers on Sunday. Snowfall amounts of 3
to 5 inches, locally higher amounts over the higher peaks.

* WHERE…Wind River Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Tonight into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions at times.
Salt River Pass will be impacted as well. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content