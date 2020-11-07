Special Weather Statement issued November 7 at 2:32PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Rain mixing with snow this evening, then becoming all
snow by midnight. Snow showers on Sunday. Snowfall amounts of 3
to 5 inches, locally higher amounts over the higher peaks.
* WHERE…Wind River Mountains and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Tonight into Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect winter driving conditions at times.
Salt River Pass will be impacted as well. Those planning outdoor
activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
